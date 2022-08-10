Juventus ready to make a move for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay

Juventus are preparing to move to sign Memphis Depay from Barcelona according to Fabrizio Romano. The Dutchman will only agree to terminate his contract at Camp Nou once he’s happy with the Italian club’s proposal – discussions are underway.

Juventus are prepared to offer Memphis a two-year deal in Turin. Tottenham Hotspur aren’t interested in a move for the forward and the player himself has no desire to join a Turkish club. It seems his chapter in Spain is over after 12 months at Barcelona and a new one with one of Italy’s heavyweights is about to begin.

Memphis, a Dutch international with 80 caps and 42 goals for his country to his name, joined Barcelona on a free transfer from Lyon last summer and contributed 13 goals and two assists in the 36 appearances he made for the Catalan club. But Barcelona signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the following January and have just brought in Robert Lewandowski this summer – they’re overbooked at centre-forward and Memphis will be the one to go.