Hector Bellerin edges closer to leaving Arsenal and returning to Real Betis

Hector Bellerin’s agent is currently in London negotiating the termination of his client’s contract with Arsenal according to Marca. There’s a year to run on his current deal but the Spaniard is determined to return home to re-join Real Betis.

Bellerin spent last season on loan at the Benito Villamarin and loved every minute of it. He helped the Andalusian side – which his father used to support – to finish fifth in La Liga to qualify for the Europa League for the second season running as well as lift the Copa del Rey, beating Valencia in the final at La Cartuja. He played 32 games in all competitions, contributing five assists.

Bellerin, born in Barcelona, began his career with Barcelona before joining Arsenal as a teenager and shortly making his first-team debut at the Emirates Stadium. He’s spent his entire senior career in London save for loan spells with Watford and Betis.