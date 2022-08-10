Frenkie de Jong alerts players’ unions to Barcelona smear campaign

Frenkie de Jong is far from the root of Barcelona’s problems, but reading between the lines of media narrative from certain sources, you could believe that he was.

The Dutchman is due to have a major hit on Barcelona’s salary cap this season and with the Blaugrana struggling to register players currently, a transfer for de Jong would solve a lot of their issues. Many see it as no coincidence that Catalan media have bombarded readers with stories about de Jong’s refusal to lower his salary.

According to Mundo Deportivo, de Jong was pressured by the club with the threat of legal action over his current contract. In addition, de Jong feels he has been the victim of a smear campaign and has alerted players’ unions FIFpro and AFE (Spanish Player’s Union) to the issue.

However de Jong also intends to hold his ground. In spite of the pressure on him to either leave or relinquish some of his salary, the 25-year-old is intent on staying at Barcelona and doing so without changing his deal. Mundo Deportivo also detail that his relationship with manager Xavi Hernandez remains fluid.

As can often be the case with things at Barcelona, things have gotten messy. If de Jong can put aside these issues and produce quality performances, it will show a mental fortitude few have exhibited at Barcelona years.