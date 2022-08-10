Chelsea considering move for Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea are interested in signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for Caught Offside. Thomas Tuchel knows the Gabonese forward well from their time together at Borussia Dortmund.

Aubameyang is content with life at Barcelona but the Catalan club are overbooked in his position. They also have Memphis Depay, who they signed last summer on a free transfer from Lyon, and Robert Lewandowski, who they acquired in a big-money move this summer from Bayern Munich. Either Memphis or Aubameyang are expected to leave Camp Nou this close-season.

Aubameyang, a Gabonese international with 73 caps and 30 goals to his name for his country, joined Barcelona during the January transfer window after being frozen out at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta. He knows the Premier League and the city of London well following his four-year stint at the Emirates Stadium and would bring a guarantee of goals to a side in need of them.