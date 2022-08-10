Chelsea close to agreeing a fee with Barcelona for the transfer of Frenkie de Jong

Chelsea are close to agreeing a fee with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong according to Tom Roddy. It’s still unclear, however, as to whether the Dutchman will agree to the move amid his ongoing financial dispute with Barcelona over previously deferred wages.

Chelsea do hold two key advantages, however, over rival suitors Manchester United. They can offer Frenkie Champions League football and the benefits that come with living in London – something United can’t as they’re competing in the Europa League this season. They agreed a fee with Barcelona last month but have been unable to convince Frenkie to join them since.

Frenkie joined Barcelona in the summer of 2019 after starring for the stunning Ajax team that made it to the semi-final of the Champions League only to lose to Tottenham Hotspur. He’s failed to find a true position in the Catalan club’s midfield since, however, and found himself in a position this summer where he’s effectively surplus to requirements and available for sale.