Celta Vigo confirm signing of former Barcelona and Roma forward

Celta Vigo’s rebuild under new Sporting Advisor Luis Campos continues to steam ahead with their eighth signing of the transfer window. On Wednesday, Celta Vigo announced that Carles Perez would be joining the club on loan with an option to buy from AS Roma.

Perez, 24, came through at Barcelona’s La Masia academy and made 13 appearances for the first team, scoring twice and assisting three times. In 2019 he moved to Roma, where he has played 75 times, scoring 8 times and assisting on 7 occasions.

Since Jose Mourinho arrived, Perez has struggled for first-team minutes and both parties decided an exit was best.

“Lots of clubs, lots of offers have been spoken about, but I internally with my family and my agents had it clear where I wanted to go. I made it clear to Roma from the start,” Perez told Celta’s official media.

Perez should add some depth out wide for Celta Vigo, who said goodbye to Nolito and Brais Mendez this summer. As a direct player with pace, he should also suit manager Chacho Coudet’s style.