Carlo Ancelotti backs Karim Benzema for the Ballon d’Or following new record

Real Madrid added another trophy to their already heaving cabinet on Wednesday night after securing the European Super Cup with a 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Never far away from Real Madrid’s successes, Karim Benzema was one of the main talking points. A second half goal put the result beyond doubt and also meant a new record for Benzema. Surpassing Raul Gonzalez with 324 goals, Benzema is now the second top scorer in Real Madrid history.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti was asked about his star striker after the match, with Mundo Deportivo covering his answer.

“He is a very important player, a leader of the team, we are here on our own merit and on his, he has scored a lot of goals. He finished the season well and he has started it well and nobody has any doubt that he should be the Ballon d’Or. I think nobody doubts it, but in football anything can happen.”

Ancelotti also remarked on how his side upped the tempo in the second half to secure their second of the night. The Italian was positive about their chances this season, praising the squad, their ambition and the atmosphere within it.

Benzema naturally remains the key to their hopes of success. Despite his excellent fitness record, at 34 many are still questioning whether Los Blancos have enough depth to rotate the Frenchman out or cover an injury.