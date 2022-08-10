Bernardo Silva fuels Barcelona links after ‘honest’ answer about Manchester City

In spite of their issues registering players currently, Barcelona continue to be linked with more big name signings.

The ‘cherry on top of the cake’ as he has been referred to by Catalan journalist Gerard Romero, Bernardo Silva headlines that list of rumours. The Portuguese is supposedly keen to come to Barcelona and Xavi Hernandez is just as interested in making that happen. That said, the suggestion is that Frenkie de Jong would have to leave for a significant fee in order to make a deal for Silva viable. Something that seems increasingly unlikely.

In a recent interview with ESPN, as carried by Mundo Deportivo, Silva did little to dampen those rumours.

“I have always been honest with City and they already know what I want. City are a big club and they don’t players who aren’t content at the club. They always say to everyone that if you are not happy, you can go.”

As Barcelona frantically try to ensure that all of their new signings can play in their opening game of the season, any suggestion of Silva’s arrival this summer seems far-fetched. At least, without significant exits, Silva may have to content himself in Manchester for another season.