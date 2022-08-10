Barcelona plan to repeat the Nico Gonzalez formula with Moroccan winger Ez Abde

Barcelona are on the verge of loaning Nico Gonzalez to Valencia and are keen to repeat that formula with Moroccan winger Ez Abde according to Mundo Deportivo. Barcelona renewed Nico’s contract before allowing him to leave for Mestalla for the year.

Barcelona signed Abde from Hercules last summer and the youngster ended up playing an important role in the club’s first team last season, to the point that Xavi Hernandez took him with the squad for their pre-season tour of the United States. But given the strength of Barcelona’s attacking options this season he’s going to find first-team minutes impossible to come by.

And for that reason a loan is the logical choice. And given his exposure at Camp Nou last season, Abde isn’t short of suitors. Some of the Spanish clubs he’s been connected to include Real Betis, Villarreal, Cadiz and Girona. But before he leaves it’s expected that he’ll renew his contract with Barcelona.