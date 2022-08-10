Barcelona determined to land Bernardo Silva regardless of Frenkie de Jong’s future

Barcelona believe that they’re going to be able to sign Bernardo Silva from Diario Sport regardless of whether Frenkie de Jong departs Camp Nou this summer. The Catalan club have assured the Portuguese that he’ll be a Barcelona player this season.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta believes that Silva can be a fundamental player for the club this season and has given the orders to go all-out for his signature. The only thing that could hamstring the move is Barcelona’s salary limit, even though Silva is said to be ready to accept a pay-cut to force the move through.

Nico Gonzalez and Miralem Pjanic are expected to depart Barcelona to help the move happen while Frenkie’s future is still very much up in the air. Barcelona want him to either accept a significant salary reduction or else leave the club, with Chelsea and Manchester United both ready to meet their asking price.