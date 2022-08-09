Xavi Hernandez understood to be concerned about Barcelona’s strength at right-back

Xavi Hernandez is very satisfied with the squad that Joan Laporta and Mateu Alemany has delivered him at Barcelona according to Diario Sport. One position that the Catalan is understood to be somewhat concerned about, however, is at right-back.

Xavi started Sergi Roberto at right-back in Barcelona’s 6-0 rout of Mexican side Pumas in the final of the Joan Gamper Trophy on Sunday evening at Camp Nou. The fact he elected to start his former teammate over Sergino Dest, the man many consider to be the club’s best right-back, raised more than a few eyebrows.

And the feeling at Camp Nou is that, should a good offer arrive for Dest, he could still be sold before the transfer window closes. Xavi is open to selling the American international and replacing him with a more solid defensive presence – Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta had been his preferred choice but he’s since renewed his contract at Stamford Bridge and won’t be returning to Spain.