Video: Luuk de Jong heads 109th minute winner in Champions League qualifying

Luuk de Jong gained something of reputation during his time in Spain and having left La Liga, is showing no sign of stopping his remarkable form for big goals.

Last season de Jong directly contributed to an extra six points with his late goals for Barcelona and despite being whistled in the early stages of his Barcelona career, ended up as a fan favourite.

While at Sevilla, he was also crucial, netting goals against Manchester United and Inter in the Europa League in order to secure the 2019 title.

This summer de Jong returned to PSV Eindhoven, who faced off against AS Monaco in the penultimate qualifying round for the Champions League. PSV had scored an 89th minute equaliser to make the score 2-2 (3-3 on aggregate) and send the tie to extra time.

Enter Luuk de Jong – wearing the captain’s armband, the veteran target man headed home at the back post in the 109th minute to send the Phillips Stadion into raptures and PSV through.

PSV will now meet Europa League finalists Rangers in the final qualifying round for a place in Europe’s premier competition.