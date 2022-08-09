Valencia close to completing move for Barcelona starlet Nico Gonzalez

Valencia are closing in on the signing of Nico Gonzalez from Barcelona according to Fabrizio Romano. The Galician will find minutes tough to come by at Camp Nou this season and is understood to be determined to secure himself first-team football.

The deal is understood to be a season-long loan that would make him a Valencia player until the summer of 2023. And he’s not the only La Masia product who could be heading on loan before the transfer window closes – Alex Collado is also close to leaving.

Valencia are about to enter a new era – Gennaro Gattuso has taken over from Jose Bordalas this summer and is intent on building a hungry, competitive team at Mestalla. Somebody of Nico’s profile – and talent – fits that bill to perfection.

Because the 20-year-old has a great deal of ability. Born in Galicia, he took his first steps in football with local side Montaneros before coming to Catalonia at the age of eleven.

He broke into the first team at Camp Nou under Ronald Koeman at the beginning of the 2021/22 season and has since made 36 appearances for the club, providing two goals and two assists.

But given Barcelona have recruited heavily in midfield – they now have Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Franck Kessie, Miralem Pjanic and Sergi Roberto on the books – a move to somewhere where he’ll enjoy more prominence makes sense.