Valencia are interested in signing Nico Gonzalez from Barcelona according to Fabrizio Romano. The Galician midfielder will find minutes tough to come by at Camp Nou this season and is understood to be determined to secure himself first-team football.

Valencia are about to enter a new era – Gennaro Gattuso has taken over from Jose Bordalas this summer and is intent on building a hungry, competitive team at Mestalla. Somebody of Nico’s profile – and talent – fits that bill to perfection.

Because the 20-year-old has a great deal of talent. Born in Galicia, he took his first steps in football with local side Montaneros before coming to Catalonia at the age of eleven.

He broke into the first team at Camp Nou under Ronald Koeman at the beginning of the 2021/22 season and has since made 36 appearances for the club, providing two goals and two assists.

But given Barcelona have recruited heavily in midfield – they now have Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Franck Kessie, Miralem Pjanic and Sergi Roberto on the books – a move to somewhere where he’ll enjoy more prominence makes sense.