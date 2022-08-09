Turkish Champions Trabzonspor move for talented Levante midfielder

Levante are still picking up the pieces from their relegation last season and part of that involves waving goodbye to some of their most talented players, none more conspicuous than former captain Jose Luis Morales.

The next out the door could be Enis Bardhi. The North Macedonian will depart Valencia for Turkish champions Trabzonspor shortly, as per Marca. Bardhi, now 27, will sign a three-year deal with Trabzonspor and Levante will receive around €3m for him.

Once a part of the most exciting Levante sides in recent memory, Bardhi was part of the slump that enveloped the club last season and dragged them towards relegation. Inconsistent and often struggling with injuries, Bardhi scored three goals last season and made three assists.

Tremendously talented, many had touted Bardhi with a move to a bigger club in recent years but his drop-off in form resulted in a lack of suitors. Now with Levante forced to sell at a cut price, if Trabzonspor can get the best out of Bardhi, it will look like a smart piece of business.