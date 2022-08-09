Sergio Busquets mulling over proposal from Barcelona to help register players

Barcelona are running out of time to register players ahead of their first La Liga match of the season, which takes place on Saturday night against Rayo Vallecano.

As it stands, new signings Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde cannot be registered, as is the case for the re-signed Ousmane Dembele and renewed Sergi Roberto.

One of the solutions they have come up with is to sell another 24.5% of Barca Studios to GDA Luma for €100m. In addition the Blaugrana have negotiated a new contract with Gerard Pique.

The final step appears to be negotiating a new deal with Sergio Busquets. Their captain is completely willing to help according to Sport, but does not want to miss out on salary and wants guarantees that he will receive that money.

The proposal that Barcelona have put to him is to renew his contract for a further year, until 2024, and delay some of his salary until the second year. Busquets would also have a break clause in the summer of 2023, allowing him to leave as a free agent and earn all of his money.

Once again it appears Barcelona’s solution to their problems registering players is to push them down the line. It is the same logic that got them into their current situation and there is little sign of that culture stopping.