Sergio Busquets expected to make decision on Barcelona future sooner rather than later

Sergio Busquets is expected to make a decision about his future soon according to Diario Sport. The veteran Catalan midfielder has entered the final year of his contract with Barcelona and he needs to decide whether to extend or leave for pastures new.

Busquets confessed last March that he was unsure what course his future was going to take. His plan at that point was to play the World Cup with La Roja before making a decision – but Barcelona’s financial realities mean that he may have to make a call earlier than planned. The club are considering offering him a deal until summer 2024 that would see him reduce his salary.

Busquets’ agent, Josep Maria Orobitg, will meet with Mateu Alemany today to discuss the proposal. The player is understood to be highly collaborative in the matter, just like Gerard Pique. Should agreements be reached with both players – combined with the activation of a fourth economic lever – it’s thought that Barcelona will finally be able to register their summer signings.