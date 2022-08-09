Robert Lewandowski says he’s like a child in a toy store at Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski opened his account for Barcelona on Sunday evening at Camp Nou. The Catalan club routed Mexican outfit Pumas in the final of the Joan Gamper Trophy, winning 6-0. The Pole scored the opening goal in just the third minute of the tie.

That proved to be a moment that opened the floodgates – Pedri scored a second for Barcelona two minutes later before Ousmane Dembele added a third five minutes after that. Pedri scored his second of the evening in the 19th to round out a fine first half.

The second half continued in the same vein. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got in on the action four minutes into it before Frenkie de Jong put the uncertainty about his future to one side to complete the evisceration six minutes from the final whistle.

Lewandowski is a serious signing for Barcelona. The 33-year-old Polish marksman scored 344 goals in 375 appearances for Bayern Munich during his time there and has become one of the most lethal forwards in the European game. He’ll score goals in La Liga.

And he’s delighted to be at Barcelona. “I feel like a small child who’s just entered a toy store,” Lewandowski said in comments carried by Diario Sport. “What I feel at Barcelona so far is pure happiness and motivation to start this new chapter. In Munich I was missing new challenges. I won many titles and I admit that I was feeling them with less and less intensity. I needed another challenge. A boost. A change of environment.”