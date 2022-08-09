Real Sociedad and Valencia compete to sign Bryan Gil from Tottenham Hotspur

Valencia are aiming to fight interest from Real Sociedad to bring Tottenham Hotspur winger Bryan Gil back to Mestalla according to Fabrizio Romano. He spent time there on loan last season.

Gennaro Gattuso took over from Jose Bordalas at Mestalla during the summer and has set about putting his own stamp on the team. Chief in his ambitions are understood to be recruiting tough, hungry characters – Gil is most certainly of that profile.

The Andalusian joined Tottenham from Sevilla in the summer of 2021 but has failed to make much of a dent in North London, making 20 appearances for the Premier League club and contributing one assist. He’ll find first-team minutes tough to find under Antonio Conte in the 2022/23 season.

But his stock is still high in Spain. The 21-year-old, who came through Sevilla’s youth system, enjoyed profitable loan spells with Leganes and Eibar before leaving for England a year ago. He also spent the second half of last season on loan at Valencia.