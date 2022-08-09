Paris Saint-Germain edge closer to completing move for Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz

Paris Saint-Germain are edging closer to completing a move for Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz according to Fabrizio Romano. A full agreement on personal terms was reached days ago and negotiations between the two clubs are currently ongoing.

The eventual fee is expected to be in the region of €20-25m and Luis Campos, PSG’s sporting director, is confident of completing the deal without a hitch. The Portuguese, who’s just arrived at the Parc des Princes, is highly rated by those in the know in the European game and has set about rebuilding PSG’s squad in a manner that’s very different to their historical business.

Ruiz, 26, was born in Los Palacios y Villafranca in Seville and came through the ranks at Real Betis. He broke into the first team at the Benito Villamarin in 2014 and spent the next four years there save for a short spell on loan at Elche. He joined Napoli in 2018 has since made 166 appearances for the Italian club.