Martin Braithwaite and Barcelona’s relationship is on the rocks

When Martin Braithwaite joined Barcelona from Leganes in February of 2020, he must have thought his dreams had come true. The Danish forward swapped a relegation battle for Copa del Rey triumph in a matter of months, but his Barcelona career has taken a turn for the worse.

According to Sport, his relationship with the club is on the rocks. Barcelona want Braithwaite to leave this summer in order to reduce their wage bill and shrink the squad. They were happy for him to leave on a free and would even contribute some money to his salary at a future club.

Yet Braithwaite, who is frustrated with the fact he hasn’t been given a shot to prove his worth under Xavi Hernandez, has been clear that he will only leave if he is paid out the remaining two years of his contract. Barcelona are convinced that he has agreed a deal with another club and wants the money remaining on his contract with Barcelona before signing for his new club.

All in all, the relationship between both parties is not the best and Barcelona may end up granting Braithwaite’s wishes at any moment.

It is worth pointing out that this is a perfectly valid standpoint from both parties. If Barcelona feel frustrated with the situation, then the finger of blame must once again swing in the direction of former President Josep Maria Bartomeu for his careless negotiating skills.