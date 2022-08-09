Luka Modric downplays concerns about fitness and age in exhausting year

Real Madrid are facing another season with their veteran guard, but as last campaign showed, only a fool would count them out from any of the titles.

After Karim Benzema, perhaps nobody is as crucial to Los Blancos as Luka Modric. The Croatian midfielder seems immune to the effects of aging and is due to turn 37 this season.

However it is also true that this year is shaping up to be an exhausting one, regardless of age. Real Madrid will play in six competitions in total this season and Modric will be one of those headed to Qatar for the World Cup in November, injury allowing.

Speaking ahead of Real Madrid’s European Super Cup tie with Eintracht Frankfurt, Modric explained that he was not worried about it.

“I don’t see anything different this year, I have always said that age does not matter, it matters what you do on the pitch and that is the most important thing. You don’t have to look at the age, I feel very good playing.”

“The manager knows that I like to play, I feel good playing, I want to give the maximum to the team in every aspect. A World Cup in the middle of the season does not change anything, I have to be ready, train well and be at the disposition of the manager.”

The quotes were carried by Sport and Modric has a point – so far he has shown little sign of slowing down. With extra reinforcements in midfield at Real Madrid, there is even an argument to suggest that Modric could be better rested this year than last.