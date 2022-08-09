Liverpool suffer injury blow as Thiago Alcantara ruled out for six weeks

Spanish international Thiago Alcantara was withdrawn during Liverpool’s 2-2 opening-day Premier League draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage due to injury. The medical report hasn’t yet been issued but it’s understood he’ll miss the next six weeks of action.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo. Thiago has injured his hamstring muscle and is expected to miss the next six matchdays for Jurgen Klopp’s side – that’s inclusive of clashes with Manchester United, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Newcastle United, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Thiago, who’s earned 46 caps for La Roja and scored two goals for his country, will be frustrated by this latest injury blow as it’s going to harm his chances of making Luis Enrique’s squad for the forthcoming World Cup in Qatar. That kicks off in November.

Because the Spaniard of Brazilian parentage had been in fine form – since joining Liverpool in the summer of 2020 from Bayern Munich he’s made 71 appearances for the English club, helping them win their first league title in 30 years in his second season.