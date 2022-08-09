Karim Benzema admits he curtailed game to suit Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Few players have managed to up their game in their thirties quite like Karim Benzema. Since Cristiano Ronaldo departed Real Madrid in 2018, the French forward has become the key to Los Blancos’ attack and it is no coincidence that his numbers have gone up in the process.

During Ronaldo’s final season at the club, Benzema scored just 5 goals in La Liga. Ever since the Portuguese’s departure, Benzema has not dropped below the 20-goal mark, peaking last season at 27.

Ahead of Real Madrid’s European Super Cup final against Eintracht Frankfurt, Benzema spoke to the press and was asked about this development. The Irish Examiner covered his responses.

“It’s true that I’ve scored many more goals, but when Cristiano was here, we had a different style of play, I was providing more assists. He really helped me on and off the pitch.”

“But at that time, I did know that I could do more and when he left, it was the time to change my game, change my ambitions and I am doing that well at the moment.”

It has led many to ask what kind of player Benzema would or could have been if he had not been accommodating Ronaldo in the side.

Equally, as Benzema noted, Ronaldo was also helped him and having won four Champions Leagues by his side, the Frenchman is likely content with the trade off.