Juventus pushing to sign out-of-favour Memphis Depay from Barcelona

Juventus have been pushing to sign Memphis Depay from Barcelona since July but the Italian club’s move for the out-of-favour Dutchman depends on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future according to Fabrizio Romano. Chelsea are linked.

Barcelona are overbooked in the centre-forward position following their big-money acquisition of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich this summer. They now have the Polish marksman – who’s the clear first-choice – as well as Memphis and Aubameyang. Given Xavi Hernandez wants two quality players for each position – but no more than that – one of them are going to have to leave.

And Memphis is the logical choice. The Dutchman has just lost the number nine shirt to Lewandowski and has entered the final year of his contract at Camp Nou. Since joining the club in the summer of 2021 he’s made 36 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions, contributing 13 goals and two assists. He’s performed well, but Aubameyang is thought to be preferred.