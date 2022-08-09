Juan Mata is still a free agent and remains keen to stay in European football

Juan Mata is still without a club a week before the new La Liga season gets underway and days after the Premier League has already restarted. Mata’s contract with Manchester United expired at the end of June but the Spaniard is keen to stay in Europe.

That’s according to Marca, who report that the veteran playmaker has turned down interest from MLS and other exotic destinations in favour of staying in the elite. Mata, who’s spent the majority of his career in the Premier League with Chelsea and United, is now 34 years of age but remains intent on competing at the top.

Mata, a man with 41 caps and ten goals for La Roja to his name, believes he has a couple of seasons left in him at a competitive level and is intent on finding a new club sooner rather than later. He came through at Real Madrid before joining Valencia at the age of 19. He left for English football four years later.