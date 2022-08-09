Hector Bellerin in talks with Arsenal to terminate contract and return to Real Betis

Hector Bellerin’s agent is in London today to take a meeting with Arsenal’s board according to Fabrizio Romano. Discussions are ongoing to terminate the Spaniard’s contract – he’s understood to be determined to return to Real Betis as soon as possible.

Bellerin spent last season on loan at the Benito Villamarin and loved every minute of it. Betis are the team that his father, an Andalusian immigrant to Catalonia, grew up supporting and Bellerin was honoured to represent them. He helped them to finish fifth in La Liga – qualifying for the Europa League – while also lifting the Copa del Rey – their first title since 2005.

Bellerin began his career with Barcelona, his local club, before leaving for Arsenal at the age of 16. He’s spent his entire career at the Emirates Stadium save for loan spells with Betis and, previously, Watford. He made 32 appearances for Betis across all competitions last season – providing five assists – and enjoyed a prominence and importance he’s unlikely to at Arsenal.