Gerard Pique is in advanced negotiations with Barcelona to reduce his salary according to Mundo Deportivo. The Catalan last renewed his contract in October of 2020 – the same time as Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Frenkie de Jong and Clement Lenglet.

Pique and his agent met with Joan Laporta, Rafael Yuste and Mateu Alemany in a restaurant in Sant Just Desvern last Wednesday to discuss the deal and it’s understood to be close to coming to fruition. Barcelona are keen to cut as many costs as possible to enable themselves to register their summer signings without violating the salary limits set by La Liga.

And that’s proving to be trickier than anticipated. Barcelona have moved aggressively this summer, signing Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde. But unless they can make the finances work all five will be sitting on the bench come the opening matchday of the new season.