Frenkie de Jong remains determined to stay at Barcelona despite Premier League interest

The Frenkie de Jong saga is continuing unabated. Despite serious interest from Chelsea and Manchester United – and the fact that Barcelona are keen for him to leave – the 25-year-old Dutchman is determined to continue at Camp Nou and stay in Spain.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who report that Frenkie isn’t attracted by the idea of competing in the Europa League with chaos club United and, while Chelsea is a much more attractive option, his preference remains to stay put in Catalonia. He’s built a nice life there for himself with his fiancee and wants to remain.

Barcelona’s plan all along had been to sell Frenkie and then bring in Manchester City’s Portuguese international Bernardo Silva – but this ambition is looking more and more unrealistic as the transfer window nears its conclusion. In fact, the recent vibrations at Barcelona hint to Frenkie getting his wish and staying at the club.