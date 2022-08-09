Former Barcelona and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez signs for Marseille

Chilean hero Alexis Sanchez has found a new destination, after departing Inter on a free this summer.

Late on Wednesday night, Olympique Marseille confirmed that they had reached an agreement with the 33-year-old in a short statement.

Sanchez had been playing in Serie A for the last three seasons and although he has struggled to hold down a starting role in Milan, did contribute Inter’s Scudetto victory two seasons ago.

Communiqué officiel | Alexis Sánchez — Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) August 9, 2022

The former Barcelona forward arguably played his best football at Arsenal and since moving to Manchester United in 2017. At Inter he scored 20 goals and provided 23 assists in his 108 appearances at the Giuseppe Meazza.

It will mark the fourth major European league that Alexis has played in. Moving initially to Udinese from River Plate back in 2008, Sanchez quickly rose to prominence and earned a move to Barcelona. While his electric dribbling is no longer a big part of the Chilean’s game, Marseille will be hoping his movement and finishing can still provide a lethal threat for them this season.