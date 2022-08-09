Carlo Ancelotti names squad for Real Madrid’s Super Cup final with Eintracht Frankfurt

Carlo Ancelotti has named the squad he’s taking with him to Finland for Real Madrid’s European Super Cup final against Eintracht Frankfurt tomorrow. Ancelotti has named a 24-man squad for the game against the Europa League champions.

Madrid, of course, qualified for the showpiece event by winning the Champions League in Paris last season, beating Liverpool in the final 1-0 thanks to a goal by Vinicius Junior. They’ll be keen to get their campaign off to a fine start by beating Eintracht and lifting the first of six titles they could win this season.

The squad is as follows.

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Luis Lopez

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Jesus Vallejo, Nacho, Antonio Rudiger, Alvaro Odriozola, Ferland Mendy

Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Fede Valverde, Lucas Vazquez, Dani Ceballos, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga

Forwards: Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Mariano Diaz