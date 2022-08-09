Barcelona to change job title of Jordi Cruyff for upcoming contract

Barcelona and contract negotiations are the sound of the summer in the Catalan media, but their latest deal is a far less stressful affair. Sport say that Barcelona have reached an agreement with Jordi Cruyff to renew his contract for a further year, with his previous deal expiring in September of this year.

The new contract will also see him change jobs, although it is not clear whether his duties will alter much. Previously listed as a Technical Secretary, he will now become a Sporting Director, working alongside Mateu Alemany who is the Director of Football.

Barcelona are supposedly satisfied with his work and consider Cruyff and Xavi Hernandez the footballing brains behind the operation. His relationship with Alemany is also good and while Cruyff focuses on the sporting plans, Alemany takes charge of the negotiating side of things. The Blaugrana had intended on extending his contract for longer, but the Dutchman was keen to renew for just a year.

While some may argue about the wisdom of the deals being done in terms of finances at Barcelona, few could debate that Barcelona have a considerably better squad than they did when Cruyff arrived.