Valencia want Bryan Gil as Goncalo Guedes replacement

Valencia will move quickly in the coming days as they line up a replacement for the outgoing Goncalo Guedes.

Los Che have agreed a deal to sell the Portuguese international after he indicated his intention not to sign a contract renewal at the Estadio Mestalla.

Reports from BBC Sport indicate an agreement is almost wrapped up with Wolves over a £27.5m offer for the 25-year-old forward.

In response, Los Che will move swiftly into the transfer market, with Gennaro Gattuso already confirming his plans for a move.

According to reports from Diario AS, Gattuso wants to revive the club’s interest in Tottenham winger Bryan Gil, following his loan spell at the club last season.

Gil joined Los Che on a six month loan in January but Valencia opted against a permanent move for the Spain international.

Spurs are willing to sanction a cut price exit with Gattuso set to make an opening offer of £12m.