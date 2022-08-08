Valencia agree Goncalo Guedes deal with Wolves

Valencia star Goncalo Guedes could complete his expected move away from the club before the La Liga season starts this weekend.

Los Che have ended their attempt to persuade the Portuguese international to stay at the Estadio Mestalla and they will now sanction a sale.

Recent reports from Catalan outlet Mundo Deportivo, claimed he will leave the club in the coming days, after major transfer interest from the Premier League.

Gennaro Gattuso hinted his decision to leave Guedes out of their final two preseason games was motivated by his likely exit.

Fresh reports from BBC Sport indicate an agreement is in place with Wolves over a £27.5m deal for the 25-year-old forward.

Guedes is due to complete a medical at Molineux tomorrow with a deal wrapped up before Bruno Lage’s side host Fulham on August 13.

The deal allows Guedes to link up with a host of international teammates, including Ruben Neves, Nelson Semedo and Joao Moutinho, ahead of the 2022 World Cup later this year.