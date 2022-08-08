Rumours about Barcelona return for Lionel Messi shut down by Argentine’s camp

Barcelona are in the process of rebuilding their side to try and challenge in all competitions for the coming seasons. Even if they have the likes of Robert Lewandowski to lead the line, it has not stopped President Joan Laporta dreaming of a glorious ‘last dance’ with Lionel Messi.

During Barcelona’s tour of the United States of America, Laporta dropped the bombshell that one of his aspirations was to bring Messi back to Catalonia. The Paris Saint-Germain star has a contract until 2023, making a potential return not outside the realms of possibility.

Yet any suggestion that this move is in the works has been shut down categorically. Mundo Deportivo have been in contact with Messi’s camp and those rumours were categorically shut down.

“There has been no approach from Joan Laporta to anybody from Leo Messi’s camp, nor vice versa, and anyone who claims that to be the case is lying,” a source said.

Messi will no doubt have all of his focus on the upcoming World Cup in November before he even considers his next steps. However it will be a question raised increasingly while his future remains open beyond next summer.