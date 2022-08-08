Robert Lewandowski claims he needed fresh start at Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski has revealed his ongoing determination to succeed at Barcelona this season.

The Polish international eventually completed his move from Bayern Munich last month after a long running transfer saga between Bavaria and Catalonia.

Lewandowski quickly indicated his desire to leave the Allianz Arena ahead of the 2022/23 campaign despite still having 12 months left on his contract in Germany.

However, Barcelona eventually got their man, with Lewandowski agreeing a deal at the Camp Nou in until 2026.

The 33-year-old joined up with his new teammates during their preseason tour of the United States and played a starring role in their 6-0 Joan Gamper Trophy win over UNAM Pumas.

Lewandowski netted his first goal for the club, in front of the home fans, and laid on a pair of assists for Spanish star Pedri, and he is no doubt over the positivity of his move to Spain.

“It has been unbelievable [vs. Pumas], I didn’t expect so many fans to be here,” as per reports from Diario Sport.

“Such experiences as a player stay with you always.

“I needed this change, this move to another country and to another club. I feel like a child who has a new toy.”

Lewandowski is set to make his competitive debut this weekend as La Blaugrana kick off their La Liga campaign at home to Rayo Vallecano on August 13.