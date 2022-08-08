Pep Guardiola targeted Isco while at Real Madrid – Fabrizio Romano

Sevilla have finally confirmed the signature of Isco Alarcon after the 30-year-old spent nearly six weeks as a free agent. Once the jewel in Julen Lopetegui’s Spain side, both experienced a downturn at Real Madrid after the 2018 World Cup. Los Nervionenses will be hoping to reignite the spark that made Isco such a valuable footballer during his first years at Real Madrid.

So impressive were his performances for Los Blancos that he was once earmarked as a potential star for Manchester City. Speaking in his exclusive column for Caught Offside, Fabrizio Romano explained that Pep Guardiola was very keen on the midfielder.

“I can reveal that Isco was on Pep Guardiola’s list at Manchester City more than three years ago. City considered this possibility but Isco was untouchable for Real Madrid at that time.”

This summer, there was only one destination though.

“However, there have been no negotiations this summer with Arsenal, Tottenham or any other English club – Sevilla have always led the race.”

Once Isco would have been a marquee signing for any club in the Premier League, but his influence at Real Madrid has gradually waned season on season for some time.

After committing what is surely a decent salary to Isco, Sevilla will be hoping that he can hold up his end of the bargain. In the last two seasons, Isco has not crossed the 1,000-minute barrier in La Liga for Los Blancos and thus has been a long way of peak fitness and form for years now.