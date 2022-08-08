Mathew Ryan leaves Real Sociedad on a free transfer

Mathew Ryan will leave Real Sociedad in search of a new club in the coming days.

The Australian international joined the La Real squad at the start of the 2021/22 campaign as an experienced back up option to first choice stopper Alex Remiro.

However, after making just three La Liga appearances last season, the 30-year-old wants to move on to secure a greater chance of first team football.

As per reports from Marca, the club have agreed to terminate his current contract, which was due to expire in 2023, with Ryan already saying goodbye to his teammates at their training base in Donostia.

The main objective for Ryan is to secure regular game time in the coming months as he aims to start for Australia at the 2022 World Cup.

Imanol Alguacil is now expected to dip back into the transfer market this month to source a reliable deputy to Remiro for the 2022/23 campaign.