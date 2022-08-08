Javier Macherano wins first title as manager of Argentina under 20 side in Valencia

Tipped as one of the brightest prospects in management, Javier Mascherano has tasted success for the first time on the touchline.

Mascherano has been in charge of Argentina’s under 20 national side since December of last year and nine months into his tenure, has won the COTIF youth football tournament which takes place in L’Alcudia in Valencia.

The tournament involved a mixture of under 20 club and national sides, from Ukraine, Brazil, Uruguay and Spain. Argentina beat UD Alzira, Valencia and Levante on the way to the final before thumping Uruguay 4-0 on Sunday evening, as covered by Mundo Deportivo.

The likes of Lautaro Martinez, Isco and Mauro Icardi have starred in recent years and Argentina will be hoping for similar results from their latest generation.

Managed by the likes of Pep Guardiola, Rafa Benitez and Luis Enrique during his career, many have high hopes that Mascherano can follow his remarkable playing career with success in management too.