Jasper Cillessen leaves Valencia and returns to Netherlands after 6 years in Spain

It might not make as many headlines as the one up the coast in Barcelona, but Valencia are conducting their own ‘exit operation’ this summer.

Struggling to register new signings due to their low salary limit, Los Che are forced to sell some of their star players this summer. Goncalo Guedes is reportedly close to an exit, but on Monday morning the club confirmed that Jasper Cillessen had left the club.

The 33-year-old Dutch goalkeeper was one of the higher earners at Valencia and they will pleased to have lightened the load on their wage bill. Cillessen returns to the Netherlands, where he will join hometown club NEC Nijmegen. Reportedly the deal was worth €1m to Valencia.

Cillessen will be no great loss to Valencia. Last season he was usurped by young Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mammardashvili and although Cillessen’s form has never been in doubt, recent seasons have seen him miss considerable time with injury.