Espanyol offer Raul de Tomas transfer update

Espanyol have have offered an update over star man Raul de Tomas’ future at the club.

The Spanish international has been linked with a potential move away from the RCDE Stadium after racking up an impressive goal tally in the 2021/22 season.

De Tomas netted 17 league goals in Catalonia last season, and he could be tempted by the prospect of playing in the Champions League in the coming months.

Previous reports from Diario AS last month hinted Bayern Munich were interested in making a bid for him as part of their plan to replace Robert Lewandowski in Bavaria.

De Tomas’ release clause is set at €75m, with 20% of a potential sale going to former club Benfica, with the club making clear there has been no concrete offers for him.

Club chairman Mao Ye has confirmed there is interest in de Tomas but admitted there is no clear answer on where he will be playing his football in 2022/23.

“Hopefully he stays with the group. When a player feels in top shape, and the coaching staff agree, that is the objective”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“He is here and training well, but there are 20 days left in the transfer window, so we wait.”