Eintracht Frankfurt confident of causing UEFA Super Cup shock against Real Madrid

Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt are planning a UEFA Super Cup shock against Real Madrid.

Los Blancos head to Finland for the annual European season curtain raiser with Carlo Ancelotti’s Champions League winners up against Europa League champions Frankfurt.

Ancelotti’s side have struggled for consistency during preseason, with one win in three games in their tour of the United States, ahead of the their La Liga title defence kicking off next weekend.

That lack of momentum is providing motivation for Eintracht ahead of the showdown in Helsinki with skipper Kevin Trapp eyeing a possible upset in Finland.

“We can beat Real Madrid, we know that”, as per reports from Marca.

“If we play with a good attitude, we can win, and win our first title of the season.”

Trapp’s upbeat mood does not match Eintracht’s own recent form as they started the domestic season with a 6-1 defeat to defending German champions Bayern Munich last week.

The final takes place in front of limited crowd at Helsinki’s Olympic Stadium on August 10 with both sides set to train at the ground the night before.

Images via Getty Images