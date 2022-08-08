Barcelona threaten legal action over Frenkie de Jong’s contract

The ongoing contract stand off between Frenkie de Jong and Barcelona could take a dramatic turn this week.

De Jong has consistently stated his determination to stay in Catalonia ahead of the 2022/23 season despite major transfer interest from the Premier League.

However, with negotiations not progressing over a restructured contract, the former Ajax schemer faces a crunch decision over his future.

The Dutch international is owed €14m in deferred wages at the Camp Nou with talks continuing over a settlement and a salary reduction on a new contract.

▪️ #FCB want De Jong to revert to his 2019 contract

▪️ Understood club sent him letter alleging criminality by previous board on 2020 deal

▪️ Warned player & reps they may become implicated in legal action

▪️ Previous board confident in legality of 2020 deal 📝 @David_Ornstein — The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) August 8, 2022

However, as per exclusive reports from The Athletic, Barcelona want to annul the contract de Jong signed in 2020, and revert back to the deal he penned on his arrival at the club in 2019.

The report states Joan Laporta and the Barcelona hierarchy are questioning the legality of his second contract due to potential ‘criminality’ on the part of the previous board.

Barcelona could now mount a legal case to have de Jong’s contract annulled to allow for a fresh start in their ongoing talks.