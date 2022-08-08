Almeria CEO confirms Umar Sadiq sale for just under €30m

Almeria have been impressive in their recruitment this summer but that trend is going to have to continue, as they prepare to lose arguably their most valuable player.

Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq has been garnering plenty of admiration from around Europe after 41 goals in two seasons and it appears that interest has been followed through with a concrete offer.

Sadiq missed Almeria’s final preseason friendly against Al-Hilal on Sunday, which took place in Burton. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo before the match, CEO Mohamed El Assy confirmed a sale was on the horizon.

“Umar Sadiq has not travelled to England to avoid any type of injury that could stop a transfer that is close at this time. He will be sold for a little less than €30m. We have 12-13 other players that have received offers, they are players who have a prestige in the market and you hope that they have a great future.”

El Assy did not reveal who the offer was from. There had been interest from La Liga clubs, with Villarreal seemingly most interested in Sadiq. Borussia Dortmund were another side mentioned as a potential destination, but it appears Almeria have done a good job of keeping the deal under wraps.