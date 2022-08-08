Alex Moreno rejects Premier League interest to stay at Real Betis

Real Betis defender Alex Moreno has confirmed he will not be joining Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest.

Forest have been busy during the summer transfer window after sealing promotion back to the English top-flight for the first time since 1999.

Steve Cooper has already brought in Neco Williams and Taiwo Awoniyi to bolster his squad, plus a free transfer swoop for England international Jesse Lingard, following his release from Manchester United.

According to exclusive reports from Daily Telegraph journalist John Percy, a deal had been agreed between both clubs, with an initial £9m fee confirmed.

#nffc have agreed a fee of around £9m with Real Betis for left-back/left-winger Alex Moreno. Medical in next few days, set to be 13th summer signing. Forest working on other new additions before window closes — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) August 7, 2022

However, despite set to swap Spain for England, Moreno has rejected the deal at the last minute, as he wants to fight for his starting place at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

“Hello Betis fans, I want to share this message with you and tell you that Real Betis will continue to be my home this season” he posted on Instagram, as reported via Marca.

“It’s true the club and I received a proposal to join another team. I am grateful for the offer, but after assessing it, both Real Betis and I have decided to continue working together.”

Moreno was a regular starter for Real Betis in the 2021/22 season, with 30 league appearances, as the Andalucians finished fifth in La Liga.