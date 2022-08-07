Xavi and Joan Laporta offer joint Frenkie de Jong update

Xavi and Joan Laporta have both renewed their commitment to keeping Frenkie de Jong at Barcelona this month.

The Dutch international has been consistently linked with a possible move away from the Camp Nou ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Premier League duo Manchester United and Chelsea have been tracking the 25-year-old but with no breakthrough at this stage.

Chelsea are rumoured to have gained an edge over United with Erik ten Hag growing frustrated at his attempts to bring his former Ajax schemer to Old Trafford.

De Jong’s representatives have been negotiating a salary restructuring with Barcelona since June with an outstanding amount of €14m in unpaid wages.

If de Jong accepts a new deal, on reduced wages, he is expected to fulfil his wish of staying at Barcelona, with Xavi and Laporta admitting that is their joint preference.

“Frenkie is our player and we want him to stay at Barcelona, he wants to stay too”, stated Laporta.

“With him and his teammates, we have a very powerful midfield. He has offers, but we want him to stay.”

Xavi added his own thoughts on the situation following Barcelona’s 6-0 Joan Gamper Trophy win over UNAM Pumas in their final preseason outing tonight.

“I don’t know what will happen to Frenkie as until August 31st anything can happen.

“He knows what I think and what the club want and need. Of course I’m counting on him, he’s a great player.”