Sevilla completes Isco free transfer move

Sevilla have completed a free transfer to sign Isco following his release from Real Madrid.

The Spanish international left the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in June after the club opted against renewing his expiring contract.

Isco has been available a free agent this summer, after bringing down the curtain on nine trophy filled years in the Spanish capital, despite playing a bit part role under Carlo Ancelotti in 2021/22.

The former Malaga schemer was linked with a potential move to Italy’s Serie A, alongside interest from Sevilla’s local rivals, Real Betis.

However, the 30-year-old has now chosen to accept an offer to move to closer to his home town of Benalmadena, at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, as he bids to revive his career in 2022/23.

The contract runs until 2024, with Isco in line to make his club debut in Sevilla’s season opener against Osasuna on August 12, after training alone in Madrid in the last month.