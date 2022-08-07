Real Madrid’s utility man faces another battle for a place after summer moves

One of the most famous incidents of Carlo Ancelotti’s early coaching career came at Parma, when he turned down the chance to sign Roberto Baggio, because he didn’t fit in the 442 system that the coach wanted to play.

That shows how committed the coach has been to his systems down the years, but players have been able to force him to change his plans in exceptional circumstances.

As Marca point out in their article today, Isco did it with Zinedine Zidane in 2017, forcing the 433 with the BBC up front to be reformed into a 442 diamond.

Now it will be for Fede Valverde to do the same. His place in central midfield is never certain because of the quality that Madrid have there, but last season he was able to play wide right at times to fit in the team.

After the addition of Aurelien Tchouameni in the summer to strengthen the midfield further, Valverde best get used to his berth down the right.