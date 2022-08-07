Real Madrid’s secret weapon has great preseason – but a new challenge in winter World Cup

There aren’t many fitness coaches in the world who are known by name even at their own club, let alone among fans of other clubs – but Antonio Pintus is one of them – perhaps the only one.

His work under Zinedine Zidane was given huge credit for helping build that multiple Champions League winning team, and his return to work with Carlo Ancelotti is having great results once again.

AS today note that after an intense preseason in America, where the players were put through their paces in the heat, Los Blancos have returned to Europe with an empty injury room.

Dani Carvajal twisted his ankle, but there were no further problems throughout preseason, and they head into the UEFA Super Cup looking fresh and firing.

The Pintus method continues to seem to work, with a new challenge this season in the form of a winter World Cup. This may be his greatest masterpiece yet.