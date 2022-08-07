Real Madrid confirm UEFA Super Cup plans

Real Madrid kick off their 2022/23 campaign with a UEFA Cup Final showdown up against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Los Blancos head to Finland for the annual European season curtain raiser with Carlo Ancelotti’s Champions League winners taking on Europa League champions Frankfurt.

Ancelotti’s charges have endured a mixed preseason, with just one win in three games during their tour of the United States, ahead of the their Spanish title defence kicking off next weekend.

The game will take place in front of limited crowd at Helsinki’s Olympic Stadium on August 10 with plans now confirmed for Real Madrid ahead of kick off.

As per reports from Diario AS, the Real Madrid squad will arrive in Finland on August 9, staying at the nearby Hilton Helsinki Strand hotel.

Real Madrid will train at the neutral ground the night before the game, as per UEFA regulations, as they begin the long road to a potential six titles in 2022/23.